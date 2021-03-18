Islamabad, March 18, 2021 (PPI-OT): National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) expressing serious concerns over gross violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 has asked the provincial administrations to ensure swift action for ensuring adherence to safety guidelines.

The NCOC meeting held in Islamabad on Thursday with Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair expressed serious concern over rising disease trend and mortality rate. The Forum urged the masses to once again display good example of social behaviour and follow the SOPs in letter and spirit.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post NCOC concerned over gross violations of SOPs against COVID-19 appeared first on Official News Pakistan.