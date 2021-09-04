NCOC imposes new restrictions in 24 districts of Punjab due to increasing Covid-19 

Islamabad, September 04, 2021 (PPI-OT):National Command and Operation Centre has enforced special no pharmaceutical interventions in 24 districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad in wake of increasing Covid-19. According to a letter issued by NCOC in this regard, the NPIs will remain enforced from 4th to 12th of this month.

In Punjab these districts include; Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakar, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan. In KP, Peshawar, Swabi, Malakand, Swat, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and D.I Khan are included.

All federating units were asked to institute robust mechanism for implementation of special NPIs. Later in the light of recommendations from NCOC, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa banned inter-district transport service in the 8 high-risk districts of the province.

