NCOC launches Covid vaccine for kids from 5 to 11 years

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Wednesday announced to launch COVID-19 vaccines for kids in the age group between 5 to 11 years from Lahore, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

NCOC took the decision keeping in view the surge in cases in recent weeks. NCOC said that these vaccines will be administered in collaboration with t USAID and US. In the first phase, NCOC will administer vaccines in four cities in Punjab that have the most number of cases.

Pakistan on Wednesday (today) reported five deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,564,231. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,542 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 526 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours. Pakistan has conducted 19,312 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 526 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.72 percent.