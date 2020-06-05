NCOC launches RSS to ensure healthcare facilities against Covid-19

June 5, 2020

Islamabad, June 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): National Command and Operation Center has launched Resource Management System to ensure optimum utilization of healthcare facilities against Covid-19. Under this system, 15459 hospitals across the country have been linked. This will enable the provinces to review the facilities available in the hospitals falling under their precincts.

Pak Nighban app has also been launched which will provide information about the availability of ventilators in hospitals. 1110 hospitals across the country has been linked with this app. This will help save precious lives in emergency situation.

