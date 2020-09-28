NCOC: (NCOC decides to reopen primary level schools from tomorrow)

ISLAMABAD:National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) at its meeting here on Tuesday unanimously decided to reopen the primary level schools from tomorrow (Wednesday).

Briefing media here on Tuesday, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said the decision has been taken after consultations amongst all the federating units including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

He said since the reopening of educational institutions from September 15, one hundred, seventy one thousand and four hundred and thirty six coronavirus tests were carried out in the education sector. Of these, he said 1284 tested positive which is less than one percent.

The Minister said keeping in view this data, it has been decided to resume the primary level classes. He said action has been taken against the educational institutions breaching the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and in future also the same course will be pursued to ensure the safety of the children.