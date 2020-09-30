NCOC reviews coronavirus situation in country

Ministries Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, September 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): A meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) is in progress in Islamabad to review the coronavirus situation in the country. The forum was apprised about the increase in Covid positive cases particularly in Karachi. Out of 747 positive cases, 365 cases were reported in Karachi over the last twenty four hours.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan emphasized that smart lockdown, contact tracing and following health protocols is important for disease containment. The Secretary Health Sindh apprised the forum that civil administration is monitoring the situation and appropriate administrative actions will be taken in consultation with all stakeholders after taking into account disease prevalence and spread pattern.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Prime Minister performs ground breaking of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project

PPI News Agency

OIC Contact Group calls for plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir

User2

Kamran Michael visits central jail Faisalabad

PR Distribution