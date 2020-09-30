NCOC reviews coronavirus situation in country

Islamabad, September 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): A meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) is in progress in Islamabad to review the coronavirus situation in the country. The forum was apprised about the increase in Covid positive cases particularly in Karachi. Out of 747 positive cases, 365 cases were reported in Karachi over the last twenty four hours.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan emphasized that smart lockdown, contact tracing and following health protocols is important for disease containment. The Secretary Health Sindh apprised the forum that civil administration is monitoring the situation and appropriate administrative actions will be taken in consultation with all stakeholders after taking into account disease prevalence and spread pattern.

