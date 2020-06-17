NCOC reviews enforcement measures on smart lockdown to prevent Corona Virus

June 16, 2020

Islamabad, June 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): National Command and Operation Centre at a meeting in Islamabad today [Tuesday] was apprised by the provinces on smart lockdown and enforcement measures in various areas across the country based on Trace, Test and Quarantine strategy.

In line with the prime minister’s instructions for compliance to health guidelines and instructions particularly working places, industrial sector, transport, markets and shops, the provincial chief secretaries of all the provinces including AJK, GB and ICT representatives participated through video link.

