NCOC reviews implementation of Ramazan guidelines

April 26, 2020

Islamabad, April 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): National Command and Operation Centre, at its meeting in Islamabad today, reviewed implementation of Ramzan guidelines in the wake of Coronavirus, SME package, health situation and data integration. The meeting was chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah said population in urban areas needs to be continuously educated to follow the guidelines and not operate business as usual during Ramazan. He said population in villages is observing guidelines which is encouraging. He said the political leadership particularly at the district and union council level has most important role to educate masses for public safety and well-being.

On the occasion, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the provinces may be asked to give feedback on compliance by people on Ramazan guidelines tomorrow. The forum dilated upon health situation and future course of action vis-a-vis coronavirus.

