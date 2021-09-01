NCOC revises guidelines for vaccination of age groups below 18 years

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has revised guidelines for vaccination of age groups below eighteen years.

According to these guidelines, immunocompromised individuals of 12 to 17 years will be vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine. The age group for vaccination has been lowered to seventeen years.

The forum has decided to continue implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) keeping in view the current situation of the pandemic and increasing pressure on the health facilities.

The applicability of these SOPs has been extended to twenty seven from thirteen cities. Amongst other SOPs, all the trade activities except the essential services will be closed by eight pm. Markets will remain closed for two days in a week.