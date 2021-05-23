Islamabad, May 23, 2021 (PPI-OT): National Command and Operation Centre has urged masses to follow safe tourism policy as restrictions ease on tourism from tomorrow (Monday). The special session was held in Islamabad today (Sunday), with National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman Khan in the chair. The forum asked public to strictly adhere to health guidelines and safety protocols to curb coronavirus spread.

The meeting was briefed that a comprehensive monitoring mechanism has been devised to ensure that the SOPs are being implemented in true letter and spirit. The forum also reviewed the inbound travel policy. It was informed that the Category C list of the countries, having mutated version or variant of Covid-19 prevailing with more lethal and contagious form of the disease, has been revised with addition of certain other countries, which would be implemented from Wednesday.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post NCOC urges masses to follow safe tourism policy appeared first on Official News Pakistan.