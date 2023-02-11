NCSW demands fair investigation into F-9 Park rape incident

ISLAMABAD: Strictly condemning the F-9 Park, Islamabad incident, in which a female was allegedly raped, the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on Saturday wrote to the relevant authorities for fair and diligent investigation to arrest the culprits.

The NCSW issued a letter to the Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad stating that this incident is a sheer violation of the fundamental constitutional rights of women. It also stated that it expects an exhaustive investigation to be conducted of this incident. The NCSW stressed upon the IGP to further create safer places and increase security of public places in order to avoid such incidents.

In a statement, the NCSW said, “To monitor the implementation of the Anti-Rape Investigation and Trial Act, 2021, this Commission also wrote to the Ministry of Law and Justice, to share the updated status/report of the Special Committee formed under the Supra Act”.

The Commission also requested to the Ministry to inform about the steps taken to enforce the Anti-Rape Investigation and Trial Act 2021. The Commission urged the Ministry to share information on the subjects including framing of the rules under the act, establishment of the Anti-rape crises cells and formation of Sexual Offences Investigation Units (SSOIU). The NCSW will continue to work within its mandate to curb the violence against women prevalent in the country, the statement said.