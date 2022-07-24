NDMA chairman reviews situation in rain-hit areas of Sindh 

Islamabad, July 24, 2022 (PPI-OT):Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz, on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has contacted the Sindh Government and exchanged views on the situation emerged as a result of recent rains in Karachi and other parts of the province.

According to NDMA Spokesperson, the situation is under control of the provincial government. However, the NDMA has handed over more dewatering pumps to the Sindh Government. The NDMA also assured all possible cooperation to the Sindh Government if need arises.

