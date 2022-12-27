NDMA chief, Chinese envoy discuss proactive approach of disaster management in Pakistan

Islamabad: Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt General Inam Haider Malik met Mr. Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, here in his office on Tuesday and both discussed various aspects of mutual collaboration and proactive approach of disaster management in Pakistan.

Chairman NDMA thanked the overwhelming support by Chinese Government in rescue and relief operations during Floods 2022. He also acknowledged the continued assistance from China for rehabilitation phase in flood affected areas. He shared details of transformation plan of futuristic and technology-driven National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) which will be the interface of integrated emergency response with all Government stakeholders, humanitarian agencies and international Donors.

The Ambassador underscored the strong collaboration at the front of climate-induced disaster management and stressed on further expansion of the existing working relation with Pakistan. He suggested to chalk out a comprehensive bilateral MoU between NDMA and Ministry of Emergency Management of China (MEM) for remodeling of National Preparedness and Response Regime complemented with technology and information sharing, establishment of Early Warning System and Weather Prediction Analysis. He stressed on enhancing the bilateral communication between NDMA and MEM.