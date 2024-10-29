On the directives of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) continues to provide humanitarian aid to the affected people of Palestine (Gaza) and Lebanon.
On Tuesday, the 17th consignment of aid was dispatched from Karachi to Lebanon. This aid shipment, sent by NDMA in collaboration with AlKhidmat Foundation, comprised approximately 17 tons of supplies, including tents, food tins, dry milk, rice, clothes, hygiene kits and medicines.
According to an official statement issued here, the aid was dispatched via chartered flight from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, to Beirut, Lebanon. The sendoff ceremony held at Jinnah International Airport was attended by Dr Farooq Sattar, Member National Assembly, representatives from NDMA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and AlKhidmat Foundation.
Dr Farooq Sattar emphasized the urgent need to provide relief to the waraffected populations of Palestine (Gaza) and Lebanon, considering the ongoing conflict and the needs of the affected communities.
He reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the brothers and sisters in distress and stressed the importance of collaboration by welfare organizations and the Pakistani public in strengthening these efforts.
In total, the Government of Pakistan has sent 17 aid consignments to Palestine (Gaza) and Lebanon with a total volume of 1610 tons. The government continues to send relief supplies based on the needs of the waraffected populations of Palestine and Lebanon.
On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a special account named the ‘Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon,’ has been established for collection of donations from the public to aid their brothers and sisters in Palestine and Lebanon who are facing war emergencies.