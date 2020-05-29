NDMA going to acquire 15 planes for spray on locust-hit areas

May 29, 2020

Islamabad, May 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is making all out efforts to acquire 15 planes for spray on locust-hit areas to avoid further loss of crops in the country. Talking to a private news channel, Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal said all possible measures have been taken to revive the plant protection institution in a proper manner. He said approval for purchasing planes has been given by the concerned authorities so that the process of spray could be started in a befitting manner in locust-hit areas of the country.

Replying to a question, the Chairman NDMA appreciated the steps taken by Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh governments for the protection of crops from the locust threat. He said in July and August, Pakistan can face another spell of locusts’ attack from Africa. However, he said all necessary arrangements have been made to combat any untoward situation in this connection.

