The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) anticipated that a minor glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) is expected in Badswat Nullah today (Wednesday).
It would cause low level/localised flash flooding whereby temporary bridge and road connections for upstream areas are likely to be impacted, according to a statement issued by the NDMA here on Wednesday.
The NDMA has advised the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority and Local Administration to closely monitor the situation and identify at-risk population and evacuate them to safer zones in case of medium to high flows.
Community based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) teams have been advised to stay on alert. The public has been advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.
The NDMA advises the public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.
Travelers have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel in case of likely flooding situations.