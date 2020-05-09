NDMA: (NDMA starts supplying 5th consignment of PPE for doctors)

May 10, 2020

ISLAMABAD:NDMA has started supplying fifth consignment of personal protective equipment for doctors to provinces. According to spokesperson for NDMA, protective equipment has been dispatched to four hospitals of Balochistan.

The equipment dispatched to Balochistan today includes three PCR testing machines, twenty thousand testing kits, twenty thousand surgical masks, six thousand D-95 and ten thousand KN-95 masks, fourteen thousand protective suits, sixteen thousands pairs of gloves and five hundred gowns.

Additionally, five hundred face shields, eight hundred protective glasses and eight thousand sanitizer bottles have also been sent to Balochistan. The spokesperson said the equipment of fifth consignment is being dispatched to other federating units as well.

Related Posts