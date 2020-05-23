NDMA provides sixth consignment of PPE against COVID-19 to provinces

May 23, 2020

Islamabad, May 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided the sixth consignment of personal protective equipment (PPE) against COVID-19 to the provinces. The consignment was dispatched to Sindh, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday. A spokesperson of NDMA said, 52500 N-95 masks were sent to Sindh, 5250 to Azad Kashmir and 8750 to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The equipment also included sixty-three thousand protective suits to Sindh, 6300 to Azad Kashmir and 10500 to Gilgit-Baltistan. In addition, the provinces have been provided with face masks and shields, surgical gloves, shoes covers and safety goggles. The supply of seventh consignment of protective equipment to the hospitals will be started after Eid.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts