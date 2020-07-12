NDMA so far provided over 10.67 million face masks to hospitals in country

July 12, 2020

Islamabad, July 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far provided over 10.67 million face masks and over 1.5 million N95 and D95 surgical masks to hospitals across the country, to help fight COVID-19 effectively.

According data issued by NDMA, the authority has distributed Personal Protective Equipment in ten tranches. Among the distributed PPEs, included over 1.3 million protective suits, one million surgical gowns, 633,235 protective goggles, 252,166 face shields.

