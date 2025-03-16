The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy (KPJA) hosted a one-day Professional Development Programme on Workplace Ethics, aimed at improving professional conduct among staff members from the Peshawar High Court and KPJA. Thirty participants from both institutions engaged in the training, underscoring the importance of ethical behavior in the judiciary.
Jehanzeb Shinwari, Director General of KPJA, highlighted the necessity of ongoing professional development in promoting an ethical and efficient judicial system. He stressed that ethical behavior in the workplace enhances institutional integrity and contributes to a credible judiciary. The program covered essential aspects of workplace ethics, such as punctuality, dress codes, respectful communication, and inclusivity.
Expert-led sessions included a presentation by Lal Shad on the religious perspective of workplace ethics, followed by Shahab Faheem discussing conduct and discipline. Ziaul Hassan provided insights into etiquettes and mannerisms, while Ms Rakhshanda Naz addressed gender sensitivity and workplace harassment, advocating for a safe and inclusive environment.
The event concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, where Shinwari commended participants for their dedication to professional growth. He reiterated that workplace ethics are vital for a just and responsible judicial system, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning for institutional excellence.