The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued a hydrological outlook and impact-based weather alert for the period of July 13 to 17, warning of possible flooding in several parts of the country due to moderate to heavy monsoon rainfall.
The monsoon activity is being driven by intense moisture influx from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, coupled with an active westerly wave system, which is expected to significantly raise water levels in major rivers including the Indus, Kabul, Jhelum (upstream of Mangla), and Chenab.
According to NEOC, Tarbela, Taunsa, and Guddu barrages are currently at low flood levels, while Kalabagh and Chashma are already experiencing medium flood levels. Water flow at Taunsa is forecasted to rise to medium flood, with low to medium flows expected to persist in other parts of the Indus River.
Similarly, River Chenab at Marala and Khanki and River Kabul at Nowshera are likely to reach low flood levels. Flash floods are also anticipated in River Swat and River Panjkora, as well as their associated streams and nullahs.
The alert highlights a significant risk of medium to high flows in torrential streams of D.G. Khan and Rajanpur, and high flows in northeastern Balochistan districts including Jhal Magsi, Kachhi, Sibi, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, and Musakhel. In southern Balochistan, districts such as Khuzdar, Awaran, Lasbela, and Qalat may experience localized flash flooding due to the anticipated heavy rains.
Water levels in major dams are being closely monitored, with Tarbela Dam at 74% capacity and Mangla Dam at 44%. In light of the forecast, NDMA has urged residents living near rivers, streams, and low-lying areas to remain vigilant, especially during nighttime and periods of intense rainfall.
People have been advised to: identify safe evacuation routes, move household items, vehicles, and livestock to higher ground, prepare emergency kits with food, water, and essential medicines for 3 to 5 days. District administrations, especially in northeastern and central Punjab, have been instructed to ready dewatering equipment to handle urban flooding and water accumulation.
The public is strongly encouraged to stay informed via official flood warnings broadcasted through television, radio, mobile alerts, and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app. Citizens have been advised not to cross flooded roads, low bridges, or causeways under any circumstances. The NDMA continues to monitor the evolving situation in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure timely alerts and response preparedness.