National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is going to launch a mobile application called ‘NEPRA Asaan Approach’ tomorrow (Wednesday).
This app will enable users to register complaints related to electricity issues such as power outages and fluctuations, electrical fires, line faults, and billing discrepancies in the minimum possible time.
NEPRA Asaan Approach app simplifies the process of submitting complaints and allows users to track the real-time progress of their issues, enhancing the efficiency and ease of complaint filing.