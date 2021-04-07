Nestle for Healthier Kids announces drawing contest winners on occasion of World Health Day

Lahore, April 07, 2021 (PPI-OT): Nestle Pakistan organized a drawing contest for children between age group of 10-14 years, to engage their creative capacities, resulting in more than 1000 entries from across Pakistan under the Nestle for Healthier Kids (N4HK) program. The winners were announced on the occasion of World Health Day and the winning entries will be proudly published on the Nestle Pakistan’s website.

The competition consisted of drawing themes: ‘I’m active, I exercise’; ‘I eat healthy’; and ‘I love water’. The thematic areas were selected after careful consideration since, one of the key purposes of this activity was to educate the children about healthy habits and give them an opportunity to become more aware of active lifestyle through drawing pictures under any one of the three drawing themes. The young contestants shared stellar masterpieces of original and creative artwork demonstrating deeper understanding of the themes of the contest. N4HK would like to congratulate the winners, who will be awarded a certificate of recognition for their participation.

Talking about the activity, Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestle Pakistan said, “The idea behind the drawing contest was to engage children, enhance their creativity while inculcating the importance of healthy lifestyle and physical activity in their daily lives.”

He added, “The N4HK initiative is part of our commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 of Good Health and Well-Being, to ensure that children understand the value of nutrition as they grow older. So far, the program has reached about 250,000 children and 1,300 teachers, in Pakistan.”

Launched in 2010, keeping in view the malnutrition challenges among children in Pakistan, N4HK is a nutrition awareness program educating parents, teachers and caregivers to induce healthy lifestyle among school going children. Nestle for Healthier Kids is a curriculum-based program, comprising of a book designed by Oxford University Press (in both English and Urdu), which provides basic knowledge on nutrition, encourages physical activity and the intake of balanced diet. N4HK makes a collective effort with its partners to help address and overcome the nutrition challenge to give children a happier and healthier future.

Meanwhile, the Nestle-BISP Rural Women Sales Program has helped graduate 1500 BISP beneficiaries out of poverty by imparting them sales trainings and empowering them economically, in line with UN SDGs 3 and 5 – Good Health and Wellbeing and Gender Equality.

For more information, contact:

Corporate Media Relations Manager

Nestle Pakistan

308 Upper Mall, P. O. Box 874, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-35988119, +92-42-111-Nestle (637853)

Cell: +92-342-6662999

Email: aatekahahmad.mirkhan@PK.nestle.com

Website: www.nestle.pk

The post Nestle for Healthier Kids announces drawing contest winners on occasion of World Health Day appeared first on Business News Pakistan.