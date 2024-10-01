Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions, labeling him the ‘biggest terrorist after Adolf Hitler.’
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Tuesday, Mehbooba criticized Netanyahu’s regime for turning Palestine and Lebanon into ‘gas chambers,’ killing thousands. She referenced the International Criminal Court’s verdict against Netanyahu, emphasizing that his actions are criminal. ‘The International Criminal Court has given a verdict against Netanyahu. This incident has proved that he is really a criminal who has killed thousands of persons in Palestine and is now doing the same in Lebanon,’ she stated.
The PDP chief criticized the Indian government’s decision to maintain ties with Netanyahu’s regime, supplying weapons and drones used to kill people. ‘We have stood by Palestine since the times of Mahatma Gandhi. Having ties with a regime and supplying weapons and drones that are being used to kill people, I think, is a wrong decision,’ she added.
Mehbooba also defended her tweet calling slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah a martyr, citing the public’s strong response to his killing. ‘What will the BJP tell me? They are the ones who stood by the rapists of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua. Those convicts are today serving their sentences. I had to remove two of their ministers for supporting the rapists,’ she said. The PDP president questioned the BJP’s stance on human rights and terrorism, emphasizing the need for accountability and moral consistency.