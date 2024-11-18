Pakistan and the Netherlands have agreed to hold a cricket series next year as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and promote the sport.
According to a statement on Sunday, the announcement came following a meeting between Federal Minister for Interior and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Dutch Ambassador Henny de Vries.
During the meeting, discussions focused on matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, and enhancing cooperation in various fields. Ambassador de Vries confirmed that the Netherlands cricket team would visit Pakistan next year to play a series, including matches with Pakistan’s “A” team.
Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the importance of sustainable initiatives to strengthen bilateral relations and expressed Pakistan’s full support in promoting cricket in the Netherlands.
This upcoming series marks a significant step in fostering sports diplomacy and developing stronger ties between the two nations.