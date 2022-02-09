Network of NADRA offices will be spread to far flung areas of country: Rashid

Islamabad, February 09, 2022 (PPI-OT):Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the network of NADRA offices will be spread to the far-flung areas of the country. Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said thirteen passport offices will be established in Interior Sindh whilst succession certificate will also be introduced in Azad Kashmir and Balochistan.

The Interior Minister said that salaries of all civil armed forces have been enhanced by fifteen percent and that he has requested the Prime Minister to raise the salaries of other departments as well. Sheikh Rashid said the Iranian Interior Minister is also visiting Pakistan next week. Responding to a question, Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan faces no threat from the opposition parties who will face defeat if opted for the no confidence motion.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk