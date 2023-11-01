New MDCAT date announced for KP

PESHAWAR: A new date for reconducting the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) has been decided at Khyber Medical University (KMU), it emerged on Wednesday

According to details, the MDCAT test will be conducted again on November 26, 2023, whereas more than 46,658 candidates have been registered to appear in the test.

The registration of 219 candidates has been cancelled due to the cheating scandal during the previous test at KMU.

Furthermore, due to the Bluetooth scandal, the previous test was cancelled by the provincial cabinet.

The test will again be organized by Khyber Medical University.

According to the statement by the Khyber Education Department, help will be taken from the police, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), intelligence bureau, and other security and intelligence agencies of the province.