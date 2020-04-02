New measures to strengthen border measures by the Government of Japan

April 2, 2020

Islamabad, April 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): Additional designation of areas subject to the entry ban Designating the entire areas of 49 countries and regions listed below as areas subject to the entry ban. Banning the entry of foreigners who have visited the areas within the last 14 days unless there are special circumstances.

Albania, Armenia, Israel, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Ecuador, Egypt, Australia, Canada, Republic of Korea, North Macedonia, Cyprus, Greece, Croatia, Kosovo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Singapore, Slovakia, Serbia, Thailand, Taiwan, Czech, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Chile, Dominica, Turkey, New Zealand, Panama, Hungary, Bahrain, Philippines, Finland, Brazil, Bulgaria, Brunei, United States, Vietnam, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bolivia, Poland, Malaysia, Moldova, Morocco, Montenegro, Mauritius, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania

Note 1: As a consequence of the designation above, 73 countries are subject to the entry ban in total.

Note 2: Foreigners with the status of residence of “Permanent Resident”, “Spouse or Child of Japanese National”, “Spouse or Child of Permanent Resident” or “Long Term Resident”, who have departed Japan with Re-entry Permission by April 2, are treated, in principle, as persons in special circumstances. This, however, is not applicable to foreigners who depart Japan on or and after April 3. The “Special Permanent Resident” is not in the scope of the entry ban.

Strengthened quarantine

(1) Conducting PCR tests for arrivals who have visited the countries and regions listed in paragraph 1 above within 14 days prior to their entrance into Japan. It should be noted that arrivals who have visited the countries which had been already designated as areas subject to the entry ban within 14 days prior to their entrance into Japan also need to undergo PCR tests as they are required now.

(2) Calling upon arrivals from any country to wait 14 days at a location designated by a quarantine station chief and to refrain from using public transportation.

Reducing the number of passengers

Requesting airlines concerned to curb the number of arrival passengers to Japan by such measures as reducing the number of passenger arrival flights in order to ensure the appropriate implementation of quarantine measures. In order to securing smooth return to Japan of Japanese citizens or overseas travellers wishing to return, a proper care, including providing information and sending advisories, will be taken.

Visa restrictions

(1) Suspending validity of single or multiple-entry visa issued by April 2 at Japanese Embassies or Consulates General located in any country or region except the countries and regions listed in paragraph 1 above.

(2) Suspending visa exemption measures for any relevant country or region except the countries and regions listed in paragraph 1 above.

(3) Suspending validity of Pre-Clearance granted to APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC) issued by any relevant country or region except the countries and regions listed in paragraph 1 above.

Note 3: Ongoing visa restriction measures, which were decided at the 20th and 23rd Meeting of the Novel Coronavirus Response Headquarters held on March 18 and 26 respectively, will remain in place until the last day of April.

The measures described in paragraphs 1 and 2 (1) above will be implemented from 0:00 am on April 3 (Japan Standard Time (JST)) and remain in place for a period. The measures will also be applied to those who will depart before the launch of these measures and arrive in Japan after their introduction.

The measures described in paragraph 2 (2) above will be applied to the passengers of aircrafts and ships which will arrive in Japan after 0:00 am on April 3 (JST), and be implemented until the last day of April. The period can be renewed. The measures described in paragraphs 3 and 4 above will be implemented from 0:00 am on April 3 (JST) until the last day of April. The period can be renewed.

For more information, contact:

Embassy of Japan in Pakistan

53-70, Ramna 5/4, Diplomatic Enclave 1,

Islamabad 44000, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9072500

Fax: +92-51-9072352

Email: culture@ib.mofa.go.jp

Website: http://www.pk.emb-japan.go.jp

