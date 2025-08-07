A new bill aimed at boosting Pakistan’s automotive sector was presented to the National Assembly for legislation.
Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain introduced the Motor Vehicles Industry Development Bill, 2025, signaling a potential shift in the nation”s automobile production landscape. The National Assembly also addressed food security concerns during the session, According to a statement released by the National Assembly of Pakistan on X (formerly Twitter).
Minister Hussain, who also oversees national food security and research, presented the National Agri-trade and Food Safety Authority Ordinance, 2025. This ordinance, numbered VI of 2025, fulfills the constitutional requirement outlined in Article 89, clause (2).