New oil, gas reserves found in Dera Ismail Khan

Dera Ismail Khan: New oil and gas reserves have been found in Dera Ismail Khan, according to a report on Tuesday. According to the petroleum division, initially, 39.12 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMcf/d) gas will be obtained from these newly discovered reserves. Besides this, daily 1,840 barrel oil will also be taken out from these resources. In this calendar year, this is the 15th discovery of oil and gas reserves in the country.

The petroleum division said that after the discovery of these reserves, Pakistan will have to import less oil and gas from other countries. Last year, large gas and oil reserves were found in Dera Ghazi Khan. The reserves were discovered in the Yuk Bai area of Koh-e-Suleman in Dera Ghazi Khan District and the OGDCL without wasting any time had started to dig wells.

Reporter Awais Kiyani Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister of the country Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday reached his ancestors’ city Larkana to observe Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s 15th martyrdom anniversary tomorrow (Tuesday). Bilawal Bhutto on his personal twitter account shared his video with followers and informed them that he has reached Larkana.

In the tweet, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said, “Reached Larkana, tomorrow we will pay tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 15th martyrdom anniversary. We draw inspiration from her heroic struggle vs. dictatorship and extremism. She taught us to serve the people, to strive for a #PakistanforAll not just privileged few.”