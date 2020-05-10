National

NHA revenue up by 73% during PTI Govt’s tenure: Murad Saeed

May 10, 2020

Islamabad, May 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said the revenue of National Highway Authority has increased by seventy three percent during the tenure of PTI government. In a statement on Sunday, he said the authority has completed the first phase of geographic information system survey. This, he said, will further enhance the revenue of the NHA. The Minister also expressed the commitment for timely completion of road infrastructure projects.

