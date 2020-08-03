NHA’s road from Kashmir Chowk to Murree Muzaffarabad renamed as Srinagar Highway

August 3, 2020

Islamabad, August 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mr. Murad Saeed has said that National Highway Authority highway starting from Kashmir Chowk and leading to Murree and Muzaffarabad has been renamed as “Srinagar Highway”. This route, he said, may also be termed as “Road to Srinagar”. As the chief guest, he was addressing a simple but graceful “unveiling ceremony of Srinagar Highway” held here today, participated by Secretary Communications Mr. Zafar Hasan, Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ® Sikander Qayyum and Senior officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority.

A large number of media persons were also present. Mr. Murad Saeed said, Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan as ambassador of the Kashmiris, has highlighted the Kashmir issue on global forums successfully. He said, on August 05, 2019 Bharat undertook illegal action about held Kashmir and sieged the whole valley.

He said, this brutal act of Bharat is being condemned internationally. Declaring “Modi” as Hitler of the present era, he said, steps of Modi have not only created problems for the Kashmiris but these will also bring hardships for Bharat and this will ultimately lead to breakage of Bharat in the coming days. He said, every Pakistani is standing with the Kashmiri brethren and that on August 05, 2020 complete solidarity will be expressed with Kashmiris. Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mr. Murad Saeed also planted a tree on this occasion.

