NIA raids several areas in Badgam, Pulwama districts 

February 26, 2020

Srinagar, February 26, 2020 (PPI-OT):In occupied Kashmir, India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out fresh raids on the residences of Kashmiri youth in Badgam and Pulwama districts. The NIA sleuths backed by Indian army and police personnel completely sealed Khansahab area of Badgam district while troops were deployed in strength at all entry and exit points in the area.

In the meantime, NIA teams raided the residences of two youth identified as Saqib Ahmad Lone and Suhail Maqbool, simultaneously. They were arrested by Indian police in the district, last week, on the fake charge of being over ground workers of mujahideen.

Meanwhile, the NIA also raided several locations in southern Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday. Officers of National Investigation Agency and Indian Police took part in the raids. The NIA teams raided houses in Kakapora, Qasbayar and several other areas of the district. They also conducted a raid on the residence of a youth, Zahid Sheikh, in Pulwama.

