NICH’s MRI machine remains faulty since a year

August 11, 2020

KARACHI:The sole Children’s magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine at National Institute of Child Health (NICH) is lying out of order since one year and hospital administration is unable to get it repaired, sources at NICH told PPI on Tuesday.

The MRI machine is used to help diagnose a wide range of conditions in children due to injury, illness or congenital abnormalities. But after developing fault in sole pediatric MRI machine, poor parents of children have been compelled to pay heavy fees of private laboratories. The pediatric patients with variety of conditions within the brain, chest, abdomen, and other chronic diseases are being referred to private laboratories since last several months.

An administrative official at NICH confirmed that MRI machine was lying out of order since a year. He, however, informed that a tender had already approved to purchase the new MRI for institution. Director NICH Prof Syed Jamal Raza was not available for comments.

