NICVD, SMBZAN ICQ sign MoU for treatment of children’s heart diseases

KARACHI: A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology, Quetta (SMBZAN ICQ) and the National Institute of Cardiology and Vascular Diseases (NICVD), Karachi, regarding the treatment of children's heart diseases.

According to information on Tuesday, NICVD Institute Karachi will initially provide a team of doctors every fortnight to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute Quetta for Pediatric Cardiology. By providing a team of doctors, the state-of-the-art ICQ Hospital Quetta will provide free treatment facilities for children's heart diseases.

More than 100 successful operations and 1300 angiography surgeries have so far been performed at ICQ. Along with cardiac surgeries, more than 500 successful angioplasty surgeries have also been performed.