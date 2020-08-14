NICVID Hyderabad building opens

August 14, 2020

Karachi:National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh on Friday opened the new building of NICVD Hyderabad at Qasimabad, Hyderabad to provide cardiology services to the population of Sindh Province at their doorstep totally free of cost.

The soft opening of the new building of NICVD Hyderabad was performed by Executive Director of NICVD, Prof Nadeem Qamar. The NICVD Hyderabad is another milestone to serve the population of Sindh, with a vision to benefit patients with early and easy access to quality heart healthcare facilities.

The NICVD Hyderabad has world-class cardiac facilities included; 24/7 emergency service, Primary PCI, Angioplasty, Angiography, Echocardiography, adult and paeds cardiology, electrophysiology, consulting clinics, etc. The facility of cardiac surgery will be started very soon.

Our vision and efforts are aimed at providing the best available treatment in the area of cardiovascular diseases to the people of Sindh closer to their homes so that time wasted in the shifting of patients could be reduced to save the maximum number of lives. A formal inauguration of the new building of NICVD Hyderabad by the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party would be scheduled later.

