Night Tourism being introduced in Peshawar for first time

Peshawar: Night Tourism is being introduced in Peshawar for the first time by Archaeology Department and Tour da Peshawar with the support of Pakistan Army.

According to a statement on Tuesday, under this initiative, the public will have an opportunity to enjoy local cuisine and music along with a tour of Peshawar’s historical sites.

The introduction of night tourism will further strengthen the tourism sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has formally approved the renovation and decoration of Qissa Khwani Bazaar to protect the historical heritage of Peshawar.

Pakistan Army has started work on the restoration and decoration of historical places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at several places of Khyber Trail.