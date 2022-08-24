Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group Wins Multiple Hydrogen Fueling Station Contracts in California and South Korea

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“CE&IG”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is proud to be the recipient of multiple contracts to provide over a dozen Hydrogen Fueling Stations (“HFS”) to customers in California and South Korea. These stations, intended to be operational between Q4 2023 and Q2 2024, cover fueling stations for light-duty, heavy-duty, and transit fuel cell vehicles that need H35 and H70 dispensing.

“As an ambassador member of the California Fuel Cell Partnership (“CaFCP”) and core leader of cryogenic technology, Nikkiso is key in connecting the hydrogen ecosystem to advance the clean energy agenda,” said Peter Wagner, CEO of Nikkiso CE&IG.

“We are pleased to offer flexible and scalable commercial and technical offers where our customers need us the most: from equipment fabricator to turnkey EPC solutions,” said Joseph Pak, President of the Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions.

The purchase orders have a combined value of almost US$60 million. Nikkiso has dedicated over 150,000 ft2 (14,000 m2) square feet of floor space to mass produce hydrogen fueling stations in Murrieta, CA, Escondido, CA, Busan, S. Korea, and Neuenbürg, Germany. Every station will be manufactured to comply with the local content requirements, including the Buy America Act for the US Hydrogen Hub market.

Starting with these hydrogen station projects, the Nikkiso Group aims to further expand their hydrogen-related business by strengthening their participation in the hydrogen supply chain and expanding into the global market.

About Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group

Nikkiso’s CE&IG is part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd group of companies. Nikkiso Co. is a $1.4B public company. CE&IG comprises five distinct functional units: Cryogenic Pumps (ACD, Nikkiso Cryo), Process Systems (Cosmodyne), Heat Exchanger Systems (Cryoquip), Cryogenic Services (through 20 global facilities) and Integrated Cryogenic Solutions (providing centralized management of products and project development). In 2020, CE&IG expanded its capabilities further with the acquisition of what was GP- Strategies’ Alternative Fuels Division. This addition provides yet another major manufacturing facility in Southern California. Acknowledged as a market leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, construction and maintenance of Cryogenic infrastructure, this facility offers full in-house capabilities from engineering & permitting through manufacturing, construction, and maintenance.

For over 50 years, Nikkiso has been a leader in the Clean Energy industry and are leading the change to a healthier world. With our hydrogen fueling technology, Nikkiso has become a leader in the evolving hydrogen revolution, including a project on the world’s first LH2 bunkering facility. For more information visit www.NikkisoCEIG.com.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anna Quigley

+1.951.383.3314

aquigley@cryoind.com