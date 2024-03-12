Nine killed as building collapses in Multan

MULTAN: At least nine persons, including a child, were killed and three other persons wounded when a building collapsed in Multan on late Monday night.

According to details, a residential building located in Haram Gate area of Multan, burying at least 10 persons under the rubble. The debris of the building also fell over adjoining houses.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved dead bodies of seven persons from the rubble while three persons were pulled out in injured condition. Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to Nishtar Hospital, Multan.