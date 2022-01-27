Nine suspects arrested during grand operation in Koral

Islamabad, January 26, 2022 (PPI-OT): As many as nine suspects were taken into custody by the capital police including four criminals during search and combing operation in Koral areas, a police spokesman said. According to details, a search operation wash conducted in different area of Koral on the direction of IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in which officials participated under the supervision of SP Rural Zone Zia-ud-din Ahmed.

During the search operation nine suspects were shifted to police station for verification. During the search operation, 150 houses, 10 shops and 60 persons were searched; two motorbikes without document were shifted to police station.

Four criminals including three drug peddlers also arrested with drug and arm ammunition recovered and cases were registered against them. IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the purpose of the search operation was to tighten the noose around the criminals. Search operations are being carried out against criminal elements in different areas of the city.

