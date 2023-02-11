Nine terrorists captured in intelligence-based operation across Punjab

LAHORE: In an intelligence-based operation in different districts of Punjab, the Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested nine militants of proscribed outfits on Saturday.

The spokesperson for the Punjab CTD informed media that in an intelligence-based operation conducted in various areas of the province, the CTD captured nine terrorists belonging to outlawed organizations. He said that militants who were arrested included: Afan, Kashif, Jawad Saeed, Saqib Ilyas, Sabz Ali, Daud Shah and Ahmad Jan.

The spokesperson said that 10 cases were registered against the terrorists and the investigation was underway. He said that the CTD force recovered suicide jackets, explosive material, hand grenades, detonators, remote-controlled devices, and literature on sensitive subjects from their possession.

He informed that the captured terrorists belonged to proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and different factions of Daesh. He further revealed that the arrests were made after retrieving information during grilling of another 26 suspected persons.

The spokesperson said that as many as 93 suspects were arrested in 564 combing operations conducted this week. He said that the Punjab CTD was determined to leave no stone unturned in sending the anti-state elements behind the bars.