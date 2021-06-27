Nineteen CCA squads of Central Punjab for inter-city event announced

KARACHI: Nineteen City Cricket Association sides of the Central Punjab Cricket Association were announced today for the City Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22, which will be held in that jurisdiction from July 5 to August 6.

After Friday’s announcement, the PCB has unveiled all 93 City Cricket Association sides (Balochistan 13, Central Punjab 19, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 19, Northern 11, Sindh 17, Southern Punjab 14) in a short span of 13 days from 13 June to 25 June.

The inter-city tournament will be a pathway for selection in the Cricket Association sides for the four-day first-class, non first-class three-day, 50-over and 20-over competitions in the PCB Domestic Season 2021-22, which will commence in September.

According to the event format, each match will be of two days with a minimum of 100 overs to be bowled each day in seven hours and 20 minutes of play with a two-hour break. To encourage positive and result-oriented cricket, first innings will be limited to 75 overs per side and no bowler shall bowl more than 15 overs in an innings.

The sides have been selected through open trials conducted by the national selectors or second XI head coaches. All the trials were filmed by the team analysts and were staged in the presence of independent Cricket Association observers.