National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has crossed an important milestone to promote the regional trade.
NLC’s first truck carrying six tonnes of cherries has reached China, while the second consignment will depart from Gilgit-Baltistan next week, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.
Last year, under the TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) system, the first export cargo of two trucks carrying medicines from Pakistan had reached Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
In April this year, a consignment of potatoes was dispatched through NLC trucks which covered the journey from Okara and Rahim Yar Khan to Dushanbe in just seven days.