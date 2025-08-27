The National Logistics Cell (NLC) and DP World have achieved a milestone by completing the first commercial freight shipment from the United Arab Emirates to Tajikistan.
The consignment, comprising thirty-eight tons of automotive components, was successfully transported to the Tajik capital, Dushanbe.
This accomplishment underscores NLC”s specialized capabilities and advanced logistical network.
The successful delivery highlights the growing trade potential between the UAE and Tajikistan, facilitated by the collaborative efforts of NLC and DP World.
This initiative also strengthens regional connectivity and promotes economic cooperation.