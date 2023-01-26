No back channel diplomacy presently taking place with India: Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed in categorical terms on Thursday that no back channel diplomacy is presently taking place with India.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar told the house during question hour that hostility coming in from the neighboring country is of unique nature. She said relations have been marred by a number of provocative steps by India. She said the BBC documentary banned by India has vindicated Pakistan’s viewpoint on Gujarat massacre.

The Minister of State said Pakistan is keen that its eastern and western borders remain peaceful. She said we continue to be on journey of peace. She described the opening of Kartarpur Corridor as a positive precedent saying such processes must move forward. Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan told the house that television and radio channels air programs regarding the awareness of farmers.

He said both Radio Pakistan and the PTV will be asked to broadcast more such programs with the aim to acquaint farmers with latest technology. He was especially appreciative of Radio Multan’s agriculture specific programs. Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said the government has a plan to improve the economic situation. She said it is our determination to protect the poor segments of the society.

The Minister of State for Finance said the government inherited a difficult economic situation besides devastating floods and international factors negatively impacted us. She said all the political parties should stand united while rising above political interest to steer the country out of current quagmire. The house will now meet tomorrow (Friday) at 10:30 am.