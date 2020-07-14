No HIV medicines for Ratodero children since over a week

July 14, 2020

LARKANA:There are no medicines for over 1,100 HIV positive children of Ratodero and adjoining areas at the Treatment Centre established by Sindh AIDS Control Program (SACP) in collaboration with UNICEF since over one week due to which almost all the affected poverty-ridden children are suffering very badly and they had also been infected with other co-diseases.

This was revealed by Dr Imran Arbani while talking to this scribe on Monday. Dr Arbani disclosed the outbreak of this deadly virus among the children on a massive scale at the very outset which stunned the world.

He said even today two people, including a six year child, had been tested positive in Ratodero referred by his private clinic. He said those children who had no stock of the medicines are borrowing medicines from other children to remain alive which had also created tremendous worries for the poor parents.

He said when affected children go to the centre they are told that due to COVID-19 pandemic, flights are not operating; therefore, acute medicine shortage had occurred which really exposes the seriousness of the provincial government towards these neglected children. He said intoxicated material is freely available for drug-abusers during coronavirus lockdowns then why can’t treatment drugs be restored to save precious lives of innocent children.

Arbani said there were two doctors to examine children in Ratodero out of which one Dr Tek Bahadur had been transferred on promotion without provision of his substitute, leaving hundreds of the kids at the mercy of their Creator and ignoring the rush of the ailing patients. He said at ART Centre Larkana two doctors had been posted for about 200 HIV children who do not visit the centre daily but where over 1,100 children are registered one doctor had been transferred putting entire lives at high risk which can be termed as an inhuman act. He demanded that Dr Irfan Shaikh of Larkana centre should be transferred to Ratodero and Dr Tek Bahadur must also be posted back so that a large number of patients could be accommodated and examined properly.

When SCAP Provincial Program Manager, Dr Saqib Ali Shaikh, was contacted he disclosed that three new organograms had recently been introduced which include first at Director General, Health Services, Sindh, level, second at Director level and third at District Health Officer (DHO) level. He said eight programs had been dissolved including lady health workers program, HIV/AIDS program, hepatitis, dengue, malaria programs etc. and now all these will be looked after by these three officers at provincial, divisional and district level.

He said HIV treatment drugs’ shortage was faced across the province due to non-receipt of supply from Islamabad but, he added, now the supply had improved and the medicines had been despatched to Ratodero centre which will be received by them within a day or two. When asked to send an update of HIV children of Ratodero, Dr Saqib said that it could now be obtained from DG Health.

In the meantime, parents of over 30 HIV children of village Subhani Shar of Ratodero also complained that their kids had been denied treatment medicines since over a week due to which all of them had been infected with other related diseases.

Meanwhile, when Dr Hola Ram, Incharge, HIV/AIDS Treatment and Care Centre, Larkana was contacted to have his input about availability of medicines, he replied that approximately 3,000 HIV positive male and female adults were registered at the centre and further claimed that all drugs are available for free distribution among them. He said many affected registered patients of Shikarpur, Sehwan, Sukkur and other districts have left Larkana Centre to their respective districts due to which the number of positive cases is declining.

