Islamabad, June 27, 2021 (PPI-OT):oreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan has fully complied with 26 out of 27 points given by Financial Action Task Force and now there is no justification to keep the country in the grey list. Addressing a news conference in Multan today (Sunday), he said India tried to politicize the FATF for political gains to keep Pakistan in the grey list.

The Foreign Minister said the world has yet to decide whether the FATF is a technical or a political forum

He said if it is a technical forum then Pakistan should be in the white list instead of grey list. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said some forces want the sword of FATF hanging on Pakistan. He hoped that soon Pakistan would be in the white list as the entire action plan of FATF has been implemented.

Talking about Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister expressed fear that a civil strife could be started after the withdrawal of US forces which will lead to destabilization in the region. He said Pakistan wants a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan which will bring stability in the entire region. He said Pakistan Army has eliminated terrorism from the country after rendering numerous sacrifices.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post No justification to keep Pakistan in grey list as FATF 26 points fully complied: FM appeared first on Official News Pakistan.