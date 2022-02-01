No letup in genocide, arbitrary arrests, molestation of women in IIOJK: APHC 

Srinagar, February 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that with the onset of year 2022, there has been no letup in genocide, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and molestation of women by the Indian occupation forces.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the upsurge in the innocent killings and said that heavy deployment of additional occupation forces in IIOJK has created a terror atmosphere across the territory. He deplored that the Muslim Majority has been left at the mercy of Indian military forces and a Hindu dominated administration suffering from communal frenzy.

The spokesman reiterating the invincible determination of the brave people of Kashmir said that a resistance movement based on historical facts, backed by the absolute majority of the people and recognised by the United Nations, is bound to succeed. “India is highly mistaken in relying on its military arrogance and ill designs in Kashmir.” People of the illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir have faced Indian imperialistic rule of iron fists but have never given up their legitimate demand for right to self-determination, affirmed the spokesman.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org