No rainwater accumulated on Shahrah-e-Faisal: Wahab

KARACHI: Spokesperson of Sindh government and Advisor for Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said Tuesday that it rained all over the city yesterday which was conducive and good for the environment and despite the rain, no water had accumulated anywhere even though the Meteorological Department had no forecast but the local government of the city was active. In addition, the KW and SB, SSWMB, DMCs and traffic police were all active.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in the committee room of Sindh Assembly Building. He said that suddenly, “I used the word rain because there was no preparation but I am thankful to all the institutions of the city administration.” He said that due to rains on Shahra-e-Faisal, there was always a problem to overcome. The Sindh government had laid a new drainage line in the entire area of Shahra-e-Faisal due to which no water was accumulated here and no rain water was accumulated from the nursery to Natha Khan Bridge, he added.

He said that the situation was also better at Wazir Mansion, II Chandragar Road, MA Jinnah Road because a new drainage line was laid towards the Wazir Mansion and Shahra-e-Pakistan, Nazimabad, Maripur Road were also clear. A small amount of water had accumulated at KDA Chowrangi but water was drained from KDA Chowrangi in two hours.

He further said that KDA and Nagan Chowrangi used to suffer from rain problems but now three new outlets had been set up at KDA Chowrangi and its water is diverted towards Gujjar Nalla. “I thanks to the management of SIDCL for this.” He said that water had accumulated in one place because there was no drainage system.