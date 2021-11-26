No Room for the Corrupt Officials in Punjab: Chief Minister Punjab 

Lahore, November 26, 2021 (PPI-OT):On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Section Officer Muhammad Shafiq of the specialised healthcare and medical education department has been removed from his post and directed to report to S and GAD. Secretary SH and ME department has issued a departmental order along with the initiation of an enquiry.

This action is taken on complaints of extortion of money for ad hoc recruitments. While laying strong emphasis on the selfless service of the people, the CM repeated that there is no room for corrupt officials in the province adding that action is taken whenever a complaint has come up.

